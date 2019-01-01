Exploratorium Logo

The Exploratorium is a twenty-first-century learning laboratory, an eye-opening, always-changing, playful place to explore and tinker. For more than forty years, we’ve built creative, thought-provoking exhibits, tools, programs, and experiences that ignite curiosity, encourage exploration, and lead to profound learning. We use the same tools and approaches to design compelling professional development programs for teachers ranging from novice to expert, elementary to high school, and formal and informal, in fields of science, math, and engineering. To date the Exploratorium has provided in-depth, multi-year programming to thousands of educators from over 450 school districts in 47 states and in many different countries.

Eric Muller

Senior Science Educator
Exploratorium Teacher Institute
Karen Wilkinson

Director, Tinkering Studio
Luigi Anzivino

Professional Development Lead
Tinkering Studio
Mike Petrich

Director, Informal Learning Center
Paul Doherty, PhD

Senior Staff Scientist
Teacher Institute
Zeke Kossover

Teacher in Residence
Exploratorium Teacher Institute
