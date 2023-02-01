How to Write a Resignation Letter (Template + Tips)

Leaving a job requires a resignation letter. Learn how to write one, what to include and what conversations to have with your employer.
When you resign from a job, you will be expected to submit a resignation letter to your employer. Typically, the letter won’t be the first communication you’ve had regarding your plans to leave, but it will formalise your decision by putting it in writing.
By the time you submit your resignation letter, most likely you will have already:
Decided to leave your job
Had a conversation with your manager informing them of your intention to leave
Determined your final date at your job, usually at least two weeks from when you announce your intention to leave
It is sensible to touch upon similar points during both the conversation with your manager and in your resignation letter, so you may find it helpful to pre-write portions of your letter before initiating the conversation in order to organise your thoughts. Here’s where you can begin.
Your resignation letter is simply putting your pre-announced plans into writing, so write it with the mindset that you’ve already done the hard parts—you’ve made the decision to leave and you told your manager.
Approaching this letter with the confidence that you’re making the best choice for yourself can help you stay focused on your main goal in writing the letter: to announce your growth.
Address the first part of your letter to your manager, and clearly state that you are resigning from your position and when your last day with the company will be. There is no need to get creative with your wording here—you don’t want any room for confusion regarding your intention with this letter. Be clear and direct.
Dear [manager],
Please accept this letter as a formal notification of my resignation as [your position] at [company name]. My last day will be [date].
In the second part of your letter, thank your manager for their role in your growth. Think about the aspects of your role where you were able to tap into and expand your greatest skills, and, whenever possible, try to reflect your manager’s influence on your success.
Lead this paragraph with an indication of thanks—such as “Thank you for…” “I am grateful for…” or “I appreciate your…”—and then move into the accomplishments you’re most proud of from your time with the company.
Thank you for your [manager’s contribution to your success] over these past [number of years you were with this company]. With your guidance, I was able to hone my [list your major skills], and I will always remember the pride I felt when [list your biggest accomplishment].
Sometimes it can be tricky to tap into gratitude, particularly if you are leaving under contentious reasons. Expressing thanks for the lessons you learned about yourself through those harsh circumstances can be one way to keep your letter honest and positive. For example:
*Thank you for sharing your high standards with me. You’ve taught me new ways to value my contributions.
*I am grateful for the opportunities to practise resilience in a fast-paced environment.
*Thank you for trusting me with your ever-evolving schedule. I’ll take with me lessons in organisation and prioritisation.
Before closing your letter, offer to assist with any transitions as your current responsibilities are redistributed. If you have any outstanding projects, note whether you will be completing them or delegating them to someone else. Your goal here is to show that even though you are exiting the company, you are determined to maintain a positive relationship.
Over my final [remaining amount of time] with the company, I plan to continue my daily tasks and complete outstanding projects. I will make myself available to train other team members as needed. Please let me know if there is anything else I can do to ease this transition.
Thank you, again, for your support. Please stay in touch.
Sincerely,
[Your name]
The following examples of resignation letters offer two variations of the above template. You can adjust the template to suit your relationship, company culture, and company practices.
Dear Jane Smith,
Please accept this letter as a formal notification of my resignation as Executive Assistant at ABC Marketing. My final day will be Friday, December 8, 2022.
Thank you for your hands-on approach over these past three years. With your guidance and trust, I was able to hone my negotiation skills and gain confidence in building creative marketing strategies. I will always remember the pride I felt when we closed my first campaign deal.
Over my final two weeks with the company, I plan to continue my daily tasks and complete outstanding projects. I will make myself available to train other team members as needed. Please let me know if there is anything else I can do to ease this transition.
Thank you, again, for your support. Please stay in touch.
Sincerely,
Sam Beck
Dear John Doe,
Please accept this letter as a formal notification of my resignation as Project Manager at XYZ Firm. My final day will be Tuesday, December 8, 2022.
I am grateful to have witnessed your sharp business perspective and steady focus on the company’s bottom line. Over my past year with the company, I have learned valuable lessons in budgeting and consolidation that I will surely take with me.
Over my final two weeks with the company, I plan to prepare team members to take over my ongoing projects. I will also make myself available to train additional team members at your request. Please let me know if there is anything additional that I can do to ease this transition.
Thank you for your support. I wish the best for you and the company moving forward.
Sincerely,
Dean White
Sometimes people face circumstances requiring their immediate resignation from their job. In these situations, you can generally follow the same resignation process. Whilst you never owe an explanation regarding your resignation, if you hope to preserve your relationship with your employer, it may be courteous to explain your situation when you talk to your manager about your resignation.
In your resignation letter, you’ll want to make clear that your resignation is effective immediately. You also may want to add a line acknowledging your sudden timeline or apologising for any inconvenience. If you choose to, you can also mention that you are resigning for personal or family reasons.
Since your resignation letter is a formal document, format it like you would a formal letter. Put the date you are submitting your letter at the top of the page, followed by your manager’s name, the company name, and address on the left, and your contact details on the right. Don’t forget to close out your letter with your signature above your printed name.
The resignation process varies across companies, so you’ll want to check with your manager or someone in human resources to confirm your company policy. In general, as organisations continue to digitise their processes and incorporate remote working options, emailing formal documents such as resignation letters is becoming more common. If you choose to email your resignation letter, save the document as a PDF, add an e-signature, and send your letter as an attachment in an email. This will preserve the formality of the letter and can help ensure that your letter remains unaltered throughout the filing process.
Although your decision to resign is often a signifier of your growth toward a more positive future, negative environments or relationships can taint the overall tone of the process. If you are leaving a negative work culture and want to offer feedback regarding your experience, your resignation letter will not be the most effective way to do that. A resignation letter is typically seen as a formality to keep on file rather than a place for active feedback, and most companies won’t have processes to deal with information received via a resignation letter. Instead, human resources departments will often organise exit interviews where they seek feedback from employees leaving the company. If you aren’t offered an exit interview, you can also request one with your manager or HR.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.