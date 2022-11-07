How to Get a PMP Certification: An Overview

A guide to PMP certification, including what it is, costs, entry requirements, and training. You will learn enough to decide whether the qualification is for you and if not, other examples of courses are given.
With over a million certification holders worldwide, the PMP is widely recognised and has been linked to multiple benefits for project managers. Here's what you need to know to get started.
The Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification is a globally recognised project management certification that tests a candidate's ability to manage the people, processes, and business priorities of a professional project. There are over one million PMP certification holders worldwide, according to the Project Management Institute (PMI), which administers the certification. It is applicable to project managers in virtually any industry, including health, construction, information technology (IT), and business.
In order to get the certification, you’ll have to meet the experience requirements and pass an exam.
Here’s some key information about the certification:
In order to take the exam, you’ll need to validate your education and project management experience. These are as follows:
35 hours of project management training, which means coursework that specifically addressed learning objectives in project management. This can be substituted with a Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® certification.
36 months of experience leading projects if you have a four-year degree, or 60 months of experience leading projects if you have a high-school diploma or associate’s degree.
As of 2022, the exam fee was £460 for non-PMI members and £335 for PMI members. A PMI membership was £107 a year, with a one-time £8 application fee, making the exam slightly cheaper with a membership.
Studying for the exam will take some planning and determination; exam guides typically recommend at least a few months to prepare for it. There are several courses, books, and other resources available to help you study. Read more below about preparing for the exam.
The PMP certification is valid for three years but can be renewed or maintained by earning 60 professional development units—defined as hours spent on accepted professional development activities—in that time frame.
The PMP exam was updated beginning January 2, 2021. The new exam now comprises 180 questions instead of 200, two 10-minute breaks instead of one, three “domains”—phases of project management—instead of five, among other changes. Make sure the material you are studying reflects the change.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting your PMP certification.
Before you can take the PMP exam, you’ll have to make sure you’re eligible. You’ll need either:
35 hours of project management course training, and at least 36 monthsof project management experience if you have an undergraduate degree, OR
35 hours of project management course training with 60 months of experience if do not have an undergraduate degree or equivalent
You’ll want to keep track of your projects and training, recording information like your specific role, responsibilities, and length of projects or training so that you have it at hand when you apply. The training requirement can be waived if you have a CAPM certification.
The PMP certification is valid for three years. You’ll need to spend 60 hours during that time frame on professional development activities to maintain it. Otherwise, you can sign up to take the exam again.
If you're looking for specific courses that'll get your 35 hours of training in, consider the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate. No previous related experience is required.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(76,680 ratings)
1,046,220 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Make an account with PMI and get started on an application for the PMP exam. This will entail sharing basic personal information like your educational background, as well as details of the projects you’ve worked on.
Once you’re approved, you’ll pay the exam fee and schedule a test.
This is when you train for the exam, either through coursework or on your own. Several exam prep providers recommend spending 60 to 120 hours learning and revising. This can take several months depending on how frequently you work.
The exam can be taken at an examination site near you or online. The exam takes a little under four hours to complete.
Ultimately, whether a PMP certification will be worth it to you professionally and financially depends on your unique circumstances. Here are a few benefits you might see with a PMP under your belt to help you navigate your decision.
Industry recognition: The PMP certification can show employers or clients worldwide that you know the ins and outs of project management, and have the experience and training required of a professional.
Learning new skills: You are also likely to learn a significant amount about project management as you prepare for the exam. Taking hours out of your life to master project management fundamentals like conflict resolution and budgeting can bolster the skills to make you a better project manager.
Higher salaries: If you are PMP qualified, you can expect to earn an average of 23 per cent more than someone unqualified, a survey across 37 countries. Median salaries also tended to increase the longer one was PMP certified. Global Knowledge reported that the PMP certification ranked fifth among IT certifications that were linked to the highest salaries in the IT sector.
Job prospects: According to LinkedIn, there are currently 33,458 project management jobs currently listed on the site in the UK. The biggest growth is expected in the health care sector, though large gains are also projected in the construction, information services, and finance and insurance sectors.
The PMP certification is designed to build on and solidify the training an experienced project manager already has. If you’re just starting out as a project manager, you may want to gain more experience or look into another certification—like the CAPM—before getting a PMP. The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate is also designed for those just starting out, and will earn you a professional credential.
Here’s an overview of what’s on the PMP certification exam, which was updated on January 2, 2021.
180 questions total
230 minutes (3 hours 50 minutes) to complete
Two 10-minute breaks
A combination of multiple-choice, multiple responses, matching, hotspot, and limited fill-in-the-blank questions
The questions fall into three domains:
People: 42 percent of exam
Composing a little less than half of the exam, the people section includes questions on leading and building teams, managing conflict, supporting virtual teams, mentoring, and other related topics.
Process: 50 percent of exam
The process section tests your knowledge of the methodology of seeing a project through to completion. You might be asked about managing budgets and other resources, scheduling, handling changes in the project, and determining the best methodologies for the project.
Business: 8 percent of exam
The business environment portion of the exam deals broadly with the more business-minded aspects you’ll have to tackle as a project manager, like compliance, delivering value, and supporting organisational change.
Roughly half of the content represents predictive project management approaches, while the other half represents Agile or hybrid approaches.
There are several routes you can take to prepare for the PMP exam. A survey by PM Exam Lessons Learned found that successful exam takers dedicated two to six months for practice. The PMI reports that the average successful PMP candidate spends at least 35 hours preparing for the exam.
Online courses: There are many exam prep courses to help you get your certification. The PMI and other private institutions offer prep courses, as do many colleges, online or otherwise. The Project Management Professional Certificate from the University of California, Irvine on Coursera will prepare you for the PMP exam and fulfill the educational requirement of 35 hours of instruction. The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate will also fulfill the educational requirement.
Courses can cost several hundred or even in excess of a thousand pounds to complete, but they can be a worthwhile investment if you're looking for a structured way to make sure you’re fully prepared for the test. If you think earning the PMP certification is beneficial to your employer as well, it can be worth approaching your manager to see if they’re willing to cover exam or exam prep costs.
If you’re just getting your feet wet with project management, an introduction to project management course offered on Coursera can give you an idea of what it’s like to manage projects.
A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK Guide): This guide provides a full foundation to the various elements of project management. Though not an exam prep course by itself, the guide is fundamental to understanding project management as it relates to the certification.
Test prep books: There are several exam preparation books that will familiarise you with the questions and format of the test. It’s a good idea to take a few practice exams before you take the real one.
If the PMP doesn't seem like the right fit for you, there are several other project management certifications you can consider, from the PMI or otherwise. Here are a few.
Agile certifications: Agile is an approach to project management that focuses on adaptability and speed through smaller-scale and streamlined delivery. It is an approach that has gained popularity in recent years. Popular Agile certifications include the AgilePM from APGM International and the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) certification from Scaled Agile. Learn the ropes of Agile Development on Coursera.
Scrum certifications: Scrum is a project management framework that emphasises adaptability and iteration, and is an Agile process. Becoming a scrum master means you’ll be helping projects fit the scrum approach to meet success. Popular scrum certifications include the Certified Scrum Master (CSM) from Scrum Alliance and the Professional Scrum Master (PSM) from Scrum.org.
Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM): If you’re looking for certifications to help you build up your career, the CAPM (also offered by PMI) is suited for entry-level project managers. The CAPM doesn’t require project experience, making it a good certification for project managers who are just getting started.
The PMP certification has the potential to grow your career as a project management professional. If you’re ready to get started, explore project management courses on Coursera.
Still new to the field? The Google Project Management: Professional Certificate can help you learn the fundamentals.
