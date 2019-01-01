Lead complex projects to successful completion and tap into new career opportunities
In this flexible, hands-on program, you’ll have the opportunity to attend instructor-led virtual sessions, receive expert feedback on projects, and access career coaching services. Upon completing the 6-month Professional Certificate, you will:
Have fulfilled the educational requirements of the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Professional (PMP)® credential, and be prepared to pass the PMP® exam
Receive a Professional Certificate issued by the University of California, Irvine and 12 units of continuing education academic credit
Be prepared to confidently direct project initiation, planning, and execution, and to apply proven project management tools at every stake of a project
The PMP® credential is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers, and is highly valued by employers in every industry.
PMP® credential holders in the U.S. earn about 15% more than non-credentialed peers
More than 500,000 annual job openings list project management as a required skill
Who is this Certificate for:
Professionals with 3-5 years of work experience, who are interested in pursuing careers in project management
Anyone who currently works on projects in a professional setting
Tuition:
Program tuition covers all online course content, projects, and resources, plus optional live sessions with faculty.
You can pay for each course as you progress, or purchase all 4 courses upfront for a discount:
Pre-pay: $2,980 ($128 pre-pay discount)
Pay by course: $777 per course
Tuition does not include the required candidacy fee. To receive the UCI Project Management Professional Certificate (digital), students pursuing the certificate must submit a candidacy fee of $125 to UCI DCE (USD). Learners have the option to request a hard copy of their certificate for a $35 fee (USD). Learners will be required to purchase the companion text, the PMBOK® Guide. PMI membership includes a complimentary download of the PMBOK® Guide; non-members can purchase copies for about $15-30 from multiple online sources.
6 months
4 courses - 6 weeks each
- Get started for $777
- Completely online
How the Certificate works
Justify and select projects, understand stakeholder influence, and review project management fundamentals.
Define and measure success, and follow critical project planning basics to produce a well-informed project schedule.
Carry out your project plan, manage risk, and using traditional and agile project management methods to adapt to changes.
Apply everything you’ve learned about project launch, planning, and execution to effectively manage multiple projects in a dynamic business environment. *Work in virtual teams to practice your skills through case study simulations of real-world project management scenarios.
Academics
This 4-course Professional Certificate is a 6-month, project-based curriculum taught by UCI Division of Continuing Education faculty with in-depth projects and advanced curriculum that satisfy the project management educational requirements of the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Professional (PMP)® credential. The innovative and flexible format of the program has been specifically designed for busy professionals looking to enhance their project management and career opportunities.
- 4 courses - 6 weeks each
- 6 months
When you complete this Certificate, you’ll be:
Qualified to direct the flow of activities during the initiation, planning, execution and closing of a project.
Prepared to apply proven project management tools and techniques at all stages of a project.
Prepared to apply proven project management tools and techniques at all stages of a project.
Program Details
Prerequisites
There are no prerequisites for this Certificate. If you are not already familiar with basic project management best practices, you may want to start with the Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization before beginning the Professional Certificate.
Content
Content in this program is all online and available from anywhere. Core content includes:
Pre-recorded video experiences
Short, targeted online readings
Practice exercises
Peer-reviewed projects (with additional expert feedback)
Comprehensive final project portfolio
Real-world capstone project management simulation (with 100% virtual group projects)
Services
As a Professional Certificate learner, you’ll have access to premium services to help you succeed. Services include:
Instructor-led virtual sessions
Regular instructor communication via forums and email
Expert feedback on assignments
About UCI
UC Irvine is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. All courses and certificate programs offered by UCI Division of Continuing Education have been developed and are administered in accordance with UCI Division of Continuing Education policy and the regulations of the Academic Senate of the University of California. The University of California, Irvine is a global charter member of PMI's Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.) Program.
Faculty
What Our Students Have to Say
“I've learned so much from the course that I've decided to send all of my project managers to attend this school.”
Vickie Minchokovich, Principal & Founder, V.R & Associates
“It‘s one Saturday, one weekend, or one evening that will change your world.”
Emilio Cruz-Lopez, Senior Project Manager, DirectTV
“I learned a lot and acquired a lot of skills that I could actually use in the workforce and through that I also met lots of instructors who also became my mentors.”
Karen Nguyen, National Manager, Program & Technology Integration
Frequently Asked Questions
There are no admissions requirements. Completion of Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization is suggested.
Recommended background: Experience working on projects in either the public or private sector and an interest in pursuing career opportunities in project management.
There’s no deadline to apply, and you can get started as soon as the next cohort begins. You will hear back from our team within a few days of enrolling.
To complete the Professional Certificate, you need to:
Successfully complete all the Courses in the Certificate program with a letter grade of “C” or better
All requirements must be fulfilled within 18 months of your initial session start date for course 1 (Project Launch)
Pay the full price of the Professional Certificate
Upon completing this certificate, you will receive a Professional Certificate issued by the University of California, Irvine and 12 units of continuing education academic credit. Other institutions may accept these credits toward an undergraduate degree, but acceptance is always determined by the institution to which you are applying. Policies regarding the acceptance of credit toward graduate degrees vary widely among institutions and individual programs. Check with your institution and adviser before enrolling.
No! Everything you need to complete the Professional Certificate is available online, and you can learn on your own schedule as long as you meet the weekly assignment deadlines. You will be invited to attend one live session per course, which will be recorded and available after the original airing.
No problem. This Professional Certificate is designed to be flexible. If you fall behind in a course, you can switch to the next session - and if you need a break between courses, you can join your next course in a later session.
Yes, students will earn up to 12 academic transcripted credits from the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education. Upon completion of all requirements, students will receive a certificate from the UCI Division of Continuing Education.
Yes. If you earn the Professional Certificate, you will receive 120 contact hours to meet The Project Management Institute's educational hours requirement.
If you’re not sure if the full Professional Certificate is right for you, we suggest you start with the Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization. Audit is not available for this Professional Certificate.
You will be eligible for a full refund until 7 days after your payment date. Please note that this course’s refund policy differs from Coursera’s standard refund policy.
Currently there is no financial aid for this program. If you haven't already taken the Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization, we would suggest starting there to learn more about project management.
Generally session begin every 7 weeks depending on holidays.
At this time, state authorization regulations in Arkansas require academic institutions offering online educational programs to register with their Higher Education Commission. Given UCI has not registered, they are unable to provide distance education to residents of Arkansas.