Learn in-demand skills like statistical analysis, Python, regression models, and machine learning in less than 6 months.

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

2,089 already enrolled

What you'll learn

  • Explore the roles of data professionals within an organization

  • Create data visualizations and apply statistical methods to investigate data

  • Build regression and machine learning models to analyze and interpret data

  • Communicate insights from data analysis to stakeholders

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Data Science
  • Category: Regression Models
  • Category: Predictive Modelling
  • Category: Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)
  • Category: Statistical Analysis
  • Category: Data Vizualization (DataViz)
  • Category: Machine Learning
  • Category: Python Programming
  • Category: Data Analysis
  • Category: Jupyter Notebook
  • Category: Tableau Software
  • Category: Kaggle

Shareable Certificate

Advance your career with in-demand skills

  • Receive professional-level training from Google
  • Demonstrate your technical proficiency
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Google
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: senior data analyst, junior data scientist, data science analyst
75%
of certificate graduates report career improvement¹

Connect with 150+ U.S. hiring partners in Google's Employer Consortium

²Based on program graduate survey, United States 2022.

Professional Certificate - 7 course series

Foundations of Data Science

Course 121 hours4.8 (35 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand common careers and industries that use advanced data analytics

  • Investigate the impact data analysis can have on decision-making

  • Explain how data professionals preserve data privacy and ethics 

  • Develop a project plan considering roles and responsibilities of team members

Skills you'll gain

Category: Sharing Insights With Stakeholders
Category: Effective Written Communication
Category: Asking Effective Questions
Category: Cross-Functional Team Dynamics
Category: Project Management

Get Started with Python

Course 224 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain how Python is used by data professionals

  • Explore basic Python building blocks, including syntax and semantics

  • Understand loops, control statements, and string manipulation

  • Use data structures to store and organize data 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Using Comments to Enhance Code Readability
Category: Python Programming
Category: Jupyter Notebook
Category: Data Visualization (DataViz)
Category: coding

Go Beyond the Numbers: Translate Data into Insights

Course 328 hours4.8 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply the exploratory data analysis (EDA) process

  • Explore the benefits of structuring and cleaning data

  • Investigate raw data using Python

  • Create data visualizations using Tableau 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization (DataViz)
Category: Effective Communication
Category: Exploratory Data Analysis

The Power of Statistics

Course 433 hours4.8 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore and summarize a dataset

  • Use probability distributions to model data

  • Conduct a hypothesis test to identify insights about data

  • Perform statistical analyses using Python 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Statistical Analysis
Category: Python Programming
Category: Effective Communication
Category: Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Category: Probability Distribution

Regression Analysis: Simplify Complex Data Relationships

Course 528 hours

What you'll learn

  • Investigate relationships in datasets

  • Identify regression model assumptions 

  • Perform linear and logistic regression using Python

  • Practice model evaluation and interpretation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Predictive Modelling
Category: Statistical Analysis
Category: Python Programming
Category: Effective Communication
Category: regression modeling

The Nuts and Bolts of Machine Learning

Course 633 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify characteristics of the different types of machine learning

  • Prepare data for machine learning models 

  • Build and evaluate supervised and unsupervised learning models using Python

  • Demonstrate proper model and metric selection for a machine learning algorithm

Skills you'll gain

Category: Predictive Modelling
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Python Programming
Category: Stack Overflow
Category: Effective Communication

Google Advanced Data Analytics Capstone

Course 79 hours

What you'll learn

  • Examine data to identify patterns and trends

  • Build models using machine learning techniques

  • Create data visualizations

  • Explore career resources

Skills you'll gain

Category: Executive Summaries
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Python Programming
Category: Technical Interview Preparation
Category: Data Analysis

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
257 Courses6,069,623 learners

Offered by

Google
Frequently asked questions

More questions

