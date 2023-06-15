5 Popular DevOps Certifications in 2024

Earning the right DevOps certification can help you build expertise, gain recognition, and advance your career.
DevOps combines the efforts of software developers (devs) and operations (ops) teams to create software that runs faster, more efficiently, and with greater security.
A DevOps certification could enhance your resume, boost your salary potential, validate your expertise in development cycles, and set you up for more advanced career opportunities. DevOps positions consistently rank among the highest paying in the technical field.
In this article, we'll review five popular DevOps certifications to consider and walk through some of the potential benefits of getting certified.
You'll find numerous DevOps certifications on the market, and the best for you will depend on your industry, current market trends, and experience level. Here are five of the most respected and commonly requested DevOps certifications from employers:
This Amazon Web Services (AWS) certification shows employers you can test and deploy AWS applications and infrastructure. It also validates your expertise in cloud platforms in general, including implementing and automating compliance validation, governance processes, and security controls.
AWS is considered the leading cloud computing platform. AWS certification is one of the most in-demand credentials, with Naukri advertising thousands of AWS-certified DevOps engineer jobs in India in June 2023.
Who it's for: DevOps engineers who work with cloud technology, especially in an AWS environment
Recommended experience: Two or more years working in AWS environments and the ability to code in a high-level programming language.
Kubernetes is a popular container-based open-source platform used to manage workloads and services. Earning CKA certification demonstrates you can manage and configure production-grade Kubernetes clusters and perform a basic installation. The exam tests your skills in Kubernetes troubleshooting; cluster architecture, installation, and configuration; services and networking; workloads and scheduling; and storage.
Who it's for: IT professionals who manage Kubernetes instances, including Kubernetes administrators and cloud administrators
Recommended experience: Foundational understanding of Kubernetes
Docker is a tool that simplifies the development and deployment of software and programming projects using containers. Industry leaders consider it one of the leading container runtime platforms, so having Docker certification is advantageous.
It will validate your general skills with Docker and containers, including orchestration; image creation, management, and registry; installation and configuration; networking; security; and storage and volumes.
Who it's for: DevOps engineers, software engineers, and others who work with Docker
Recommended experience: Six to 12 months using Docker and a good understanding of Linux
DevOps professionals use Puppet to automate processes to deliver infrastructure changes more quickly and create better software. Puppet software is a system management tool that helps automate and manage server configuration.
Passing the Puppet Certified Professional exam validates you can use Puppet IT automation software, as it tests your technical skills and real-world experience. You’ll be expected to understand and use concepts related to classification strategies, troubleshooting Puppet code, module authoring, orchestration and tasks, environments, administration, language, and concepts.
Who it's for: DevOps engineers and IT professionals
Recommended experience: Foundational understanding and use of Puppet
Formerly called Azure DevOps Engineer Expert, this certification demonstrates your expertise in DevOps processes, specifically "working with people, processes, and products to enable continuous delivery of value in organisations" [1].
Some skills this certification assesses include developing instrumentation strategies, site reliability engineering strategies, and security and compliance plans. You'll also show your skill level for managing source control, facilitating communication and collaboration, and implementing continuous integration and management strategies.
Who it's for: DevOps engineers
Recommended experience: Expert in Azure administration or development and familiarity with both. You need either Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate Certification as a prerequisite.
Choosing a DevOps certification depends on your career goals, background knowledge, and interests. DevOps certifications come from several sources, including Red Hat, HashiCorp, DevOps Institute, MIT, Linux, Jenkins, and more.
Automation is a huge part of DevOps, and many of these certifications deal with the knowledge of cloud concepts, configuration management, and networking. Deciding which certification to explore depends on where in the development cycle you prefer to work and what systems you are familiar with.
As a current or aspiring DevOps professional, you may pursue certification for many reasons. Here are a few to consider:
Potential salary increase: In India, the average salary for a DevOps professional is ₹8,34,034 annually [2]. With DevOps skills and expertise increasingly in demand over the past few years, getting certified in many DevOps architectures can be a valuable way to supplement your resume.
Recognition: When you achieve your DevOps certification, you demonstrate expert knowledge in DevOps and understand the processes of producing code, managing versions, testing, integration, and deployment. Your certification could lead to opportunities for you to stand out and take on more advanced leadership roles within your company.
Develop skills: If you’re a developer, engineer, or working with the deployment team, strong DevOps skills can give you a better understanding of all stages of deployment and working to deploy software as a cohesive unit rather than siloed teams.
New career path: DevOps is widely considered the future of software development. Make yourself more marketable and valuable in the market and adjust to current trends in development with a certification in DevOps.
The average base pay for a DevOps engineer in India is ₹7,20,00, keep in mind that salaries can increase with experience [3]. A senior DevOps engineer earns, on average, ₹16L per year while a lead DevOps engineer is ₹20L on average [3].
The demand for DevOps engineers are high and will grow nearly 23 per cent from 2020 to 2027, eventually generating annual revenue of $23,362.8 million [4]. Jobs for DevOps engineers will likely increase as well.
Prepare for an in-demand career in DevOps with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. Practise troubleshooting and cloud computing methodologies whilst learning at your own pace. You’ll gain valuable skills in DevOps processes that can lead to more opportunities for leadership roles. Get started with a seven-day free trial.
