Site Reliability Engineer Salary Guide 2024

Learn about the salary you can earn as a site reliability engineer, the skills needed, and the highest-paid locations to work.
Site reliability engineering (SRE) is an in-demand field that companies rely on to keep their infrastructure moving so their workflow can operate smoothly. SREs are in high demand because they remove bottlenecks, ensure software reliability, solve complex problems, and can bridge the gap between development and operations in a DevOps organisation.
In this guide, learn more about the SRE role, the education requirements, the potential salary, and more.
Site reliability engineers use software to address IT issues and keep systems running smoothly.
SREs are valuable to businesses because they keep systems operational and updated. As an SRE, you’ll keep workflow moving by determining what new features can be launched by examining request latency, availability, error rates, system throughput, and reliability. Site reliability engineers work on project tasks and operations tasks.
You'll work on automation as a site reliability engineer and minimise service interruptions. You’ll oversee systems performance, incidents, and outages and be responsible for front-end and back-end systems.
According to AmbitionBox, the average annual salary for a site reliability engineer in India is ₹11,24,477 as of June 2023 [1]. The average pay range for all levels of experience is ₹4,50,000 to ₹28,00,000.
An SRE’s salary can vary for many reasons, including experience, location, skills, and education.
Your years of experience can greatly impact your earning potential. Take time during those years of SRE experience to discuss with your supervisors what specialisation and continuing education you need to further your career. Ambition Box lists the following average salaries based on years of experience [1]:
1 to 3 years of experience: ₹8.4L
3 to 4 years of experience ₹9.7L
4 to 5 years of experience ₹10.5L
5 to 6 years of experience: ₹12.8L
6 to 7 years of experience ₹14.1L
7 to 8 years of experience ₹15.2L
8 to 9 years of experience ₹16.3L
9 to 10 years of experience ₹17.7L
10 to 11 years of experience ₹18.7L
An SRE’s salary can also vary by location because each city has a different cost of living. The areas that typically offer higher wages are major cities with more expensive living expenses. Larger cities, such as Pune and Coimbatore, pay well above the average annual wage for site reliability engineers, while other cities’ salaries align with AmbitionBox's average. Here are some of the average base salary variations by some of the most populated cities in India, according to Indeed [2]:
Pune, Mahashtra: ₹13,35,699
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: ₹13,10,935
Mumbai, Mahashtra: ₹13,01,638
Bengaluru, Karnataka:₹12,41,026
Hyderabad, Telangana: ₹11,85,286
The skills you need for an SRE career include programming and computer languages, but you’ll also need communication and problem-solving skills. You may work as part of a team, so you’ll need to work well with others.
Technical skills include using version control and monitoring tools, distributed computing, strong operating systems knowledge, and coding. The top 10 skills employers are looking for in site reliability engineers are [1]:
Python
Linux
Automation
AWS
Monitoring
DevOps
Networking
Troubleshooting
Docker
Kubernetes
Most employers seek candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. Knowledge of programming languages and operating systems are attractive skills to have on your resume.
While pursuing your bachelor’s degree, you may also earn an internship to help you gain experience for an entry-level position. You can enhance your education by attending boot camps and earning certificates related to SRE work.
SREs can work in-house or remotely, offering you the flexibility to earn more working for a large company in a busy city from a lower-cost city.
You can typically find SRE positions nationwide, and many large corporations hire onsite and remote SREs. Some companies that hire site reliability engineers are:
Orange Business Services
Citrix
Freshworks
Apple
Adobe
IBM
Cisco Systems
VMWare
Pursuing a graduate degree or certification is a good start when seeking to advance your SRE career. You can also transition into closely related fields, including software or DevOps engineering. Developing a speciality can keep your job secure with increased knowledge.
Once you have at least two years of professional experience, you may be able to advance to a senior site reliability engineer. With five to seven years of experience, you might become a lead site reliability engineer. Eight or more years of experience may qualify you for a principal site reliability engineer. According to Glassdoor, the average annual salaries for these job titles in India are [4]:
Senior site reliability engineer: ₹17L to ₹30L
Lead site reliability engineer: ₹15L to ₹21L
Principal site reliability engineer: ₹28L to ₹38L
To become an SRE, be sure to earn a bachelor’s degree; then, you can expand your knowledge with certificate programs. Consider taking Google Cloud's Site Reliability Engineering: Measuring and Managing Reliability course on Coursera, which helps you explore more about the field or build upon your existing knowledge and skills. You might also explore Developing a Google SRE Culture offered by Google Cloud, which you can complete remotely in about eight hours.
AmbitionBox. "Site Reliability Engineer, https://www.ambitionbox.com/profile/site-reliability-engineer-salary." Accessed June 20, 2023.
Indeed. "Site reliability engineer salary in India, https://in.indeed.com/career/site-reliability-engineer/salaries." Accessed June 20, 2023.
Payscale. "Average Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Salary in India, https://www.payscale.com/research/IN/Job=Site_Reliability_Engineer_(SRE)/Salary." Accessed June 20, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Site Reliability Engineer Career, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Career/how-to-become-site-reliability-engineer_KO14,39.htm." Accessed June 20, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.