Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss Google’s view on DevOps philosophy, the relationship between DevOps and SRE, and the value SRE can provide to your IT operations

  • Articulate Google’s technical and cultural fundamentals of SRE and how Google can help you jumpstart SRE in your organization

  • Assess your organization’s maturity level in adopting SRE and identify what skills to look for in an SRE and how to train your existing workforce

Skills you will gain

  • SRE Culture
  • Business Value
  • Organizational Culture
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Module 1: Welcome to Developing a Google SRE Culture

25 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 2: DevOps, SRE, and Why They Exist

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 3: SLOs with Consequences

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Make Tomorrow Better than Today

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 5: Regulate Workload

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Apply SRE in Your Organization

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 7: Final Assessment

3 hours to complete
2 readings

