What Is a Cloud Engineer? Building and Maintaining the Cloud

A cloud engineer helps create, maintain, and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure.
A cloud engineer is an IT professional who builds and maintains cloud infrastructure. Cloud engineers can have more specific roles that include cloud architecting (designing cloud solutions for organisations), development (coding for the cloud), and administration (working with cloud networks).
Cloud technology has become ubiquitous in recent years, with this technology being used when you’re watching TV, listening to music on streaming services, or using an email platform. For a company, it means data can be stored and backed up more easily, software updates can be rolled out on-demand, and customers may be able to access their information from different devices. You’ll work behind the scenes as a cloud engineer to keep it all running.
A cloud engineer makes an average salary of ₹6,00,000 in India as of April 2023, according to Glassdoor [1].
The cloud computing field is also expected to grow in the next decade as companies continue to adopt cloud technology. IDC India suggests cloud adoption will accelerate "driven by the need for agility, flexibility, and faster access to digital technologies." The consultants predict the Indian public cloud services market will be greater than $13 billion by 2026 as it grows at a CAGR of 24 per cent over the coming years [2].
A cloud engineer's role can look fairly different depending on the company they work for. "My role as a Strategic Cloud Engineer at Google is to help Google Cloud customers to architect and build systems on the Google Cloud Platform," Ben Miller says of his role. "I offer systems design, product guidance, and education regarding best practices in GCP. I also work with Google Cloud product teams to improve GCP and our customers' experiences."
A cloud engineer's day-to-day tasks might include:
Helping organisations migrate their computer systems to the cloud
Configuring cloud infrastructure components like networking and security services
Creating the applications and databases that perform on the cloud
Monitoring cloud management and data storage services
You can set yourself up to be competitive for cloud engineering jobs by getting the right skills, experience, and perhaps a certification.
IT jobs that may have cloud-related roles include systems engineer, network engineer, and database administrator. If you’re already in an IT role, look for opportunities to grow in these areas.
Cloud platforms: It’s generally recommended that you learn one cloud platform well instead of having minimal knowledge of several. By market share, the largest cloud infrastructure providers globally are Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IBM Cloud. Fortunately, with slight variations, much of what you learn in one cloud platform may be transferable to another.
Data storage and security: Knowing how to access, store, and protect data are each an important part of a cloud worker.
Networking: Having knowledge of networking basics and virtual networks will be useful in integrating networks with cloud services.
Programming: Common languages used in cloud computing include Python, Java, Golang, or Ruby.
Operating systems: You should have a strong understanding of operating systems such as Windows and Linux.
There are several ways you can gain hands-on experience working with the cloud. If you’re in an IT role, try approaching your manager to see if there are opportunities for you to shadow coworkers in cloud computing roles or if you can take on tasks that will help you learn more cloud principles. You can also sign up for a cloud platform account and begin exploring on your own.
A certification can be useful in building up technical skills and showing employers that you have a baseline of knowledge in the cloud space. If you’re new to the cloud space, try a foundational certification—like the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900. These can help you learn the technology and vocabulary of the field.
If you have a little knowledge of the cloud, you can consider more technical certifications. These can include an associate-level AWS certification or the Google Associate Cloud Engineer certification.
Practise answering common interview questions you might encounter during a live job interview. "I think mock interviews are a fantastic way to get comfortable with the process," advises Miller. "If you can find someone to practise interviewing with, you can flex your technical knowledge and practise being comfortable having a conversation with an interviewer."
"If I ask a candidate to solve a technical problem and they don't know how to go about it, I want someone who can acknowledge that fact quickly but is still able to have a conversation around how they would map the knowledge and experience that they do have to the problem," continues Miller. "In IT, when you encounter a problem you've never seen before, it's probably just a weekday."
If you have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, you may be able to land an entry-level cloud engineering position. That’s not the only path you can take.
Many cloud professionals get their start in IT positions that include concepts used in cloud work. These can be jobs like systems engineer, network engineer, DevOps engineer, and database administrator. From there, you might become a cloud engineer or cloud administrator. Cloud engineers can go on to more specialised roles, like becoming a cloud architect.
Although some employers might prefer candidates with a bachelor's degree, it's not necessary to become a cloud engineer. Many professionals work up to cloud engineering and beyond by gaining the necessary skills and experience. That said, earning a bachelor's degree in computer science or IT might fast-track you to a cloud position.
The following is a list of how much various cloud professionals make in India. All data comes from Glassdoor as of April 2023.
Junior cloud engineer: ₹3,95,071
Cloud administrator: ₹7,28,597
Cloud network engineer::₹7,00,126
Cloud systems engineer: ₹8,65,258
AWS solutions architect: ₹7,00,000
Azure cloud engineer: ₹6,50,000
Cloud DevOps engineer: ₹7,00,000
Cloud software engineer: ₹9,82,790
Cloud data engineer: ₹5,37,917
Senior cloud architect: ₹31L
Principal cloud architect: ₹36L
Cloud is an exciting, dynamic field that is seeing steady demand in IT. Gaining the skills to work with the cloud can help you carve out an interesting career helping organisations stay at the forefront of technological innovation. Learn the fundamentals with Google IT Support Professional Certificate on Coursera. In addition to computing fundamentals, you'll have opportunities to learn about computer networking, operating systems, and IT security.
