陈 文革

教授

    Bio

    陈文革教授，硕士生导师。“计算机网络技术”国家精品资源共享课负责人。先后获两项国家和陕西省教学成果奖，以及多项校教学优秀奖。在“大学计算机”系列课程中主要讲授课程I的第5章。

    Courses

    系统平台与计算环境

