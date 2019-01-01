Profile

the late David Claessen

Associate Professor at ENS

Bio

David Claessen is a lecturer at the ENS and director of CERES (training centre on the environment and society). His research focuses on the eco-evolutionary dynamics of ecosystems and socio-ecosystems. He lectures on two main themes: the theory of ecological evolution, and the study of interdisciplinarity between environment and society. Although these two axes are distinct, he often emphasizes their complementarity in complex systems. As a seasoned ecologist, he works with his data for the sustainable improvement of society by lecturing on the themes of sustainable and ecological development.

Courses

Les transitions énergétique & écologique dans les pays du Sud

Ecological and Energy Transitions in Southern Countries

Transiciones energéticas y ecológicas en los países del Sur

Transição energética e ecológica em países do sul

