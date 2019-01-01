Assistant Professor, Principle Investigator
Ge Gao is Assistant Professor and Principle Investigator at the Center for Bioinformatics, School of Life Science, Peking University. The Center for Bioinformatics at Peking University is the first bioinformatics center in China and also the first to offer Ph.D. degrees in bioinformatics. During his decades experience in research and teaching, Dr. Gao's research interest is in developing novel computational technologies to decode developmental regulatory programs. Dr. Gao had won several research and teaching awards including National Outstanding Youth Talents, and Lvye Distinguished Young Biomedical Scientist Award. Dr. Gao received his Ph.D. degree in Bioinformatics from Peking University in 2006 and was among China's first formally trained bioinformatics Ph.D. graduates. Dr. Gao serves as the Deputy Secretary and Executive Committee member of Asia Pacific BioInformatics Network (APBioNET) since 2008.
高歌，北京大学生命科学学院生物信息学中心研究员、博导。作为我国第一批正规培养的生物信息学博士，高教授在其十余年的科研与教学过程中，致力于以生物信息学技术开发为基础，综合运用计算生物学与实验生物学方法探索发育相关调控网络的功能与演化，其间获得包括首批国家青年拔尖人才、首届绿叶生物医药杰出青年学者等在内的多项教学科研奖项。2008年以来，高教授担任亚太地区最早的生物信息组织亚太生物信息网络(APBioNet)执行理事会委员暨副秘书长。