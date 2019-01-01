Jaekwang KIM is an Assistant Professor at Sungkyunkwan University affiliated with School of Convergence, Department of Computing, Department of Applied Data Science and Convergence Program for Social Innovation. Dr. KIM received the B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU), Suwon, South Korea, in 2004, 2006, and 2014, respectively. He is a disciple who has accepted Jesus as his Savior and lives after Jesus. He is living the life of a shepherd who helps campus students with faith and major.