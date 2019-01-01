Dr. Johnson is the founding dean (retired) of the George Washington University School of Nursing (GWSON) and professor as well as a certified executive coach. Dr. Johnson is a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculty. She has been committed to improving health care quality and ensuring patient safety throughout her career. She served as a consultant to the American Health Care Association teaching quality improvement processes for the early part of her career. She has researched the relationship of nurse staffing and quality of care in nursing homes, and has been an active member of the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation teaching quality and safety to undergraduate and graduate faculty nationwide. She has been a senior advisor to the development of the Nursing Alliance for Quality of Care and initiated the first Master’s degree in health care quality improvement. She is currently teaching quality and safety to graduate nurses in South Africa through a partnership of the University of Cape Town and the Red Cross Children’s Hospital as a Fulbright specialist. She has also served as president of the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties and president of the American College of Nurse Practitioners and on the Institute of Medicine (IOM) Committee on the Future of Primary Care.