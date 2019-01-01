Robbie J. Loewith was born in Hamilton Ontario Canada. He studied biochemistry, and Molecular Biology and Genetics at the University of Guelph before receiving his PhD with Prof. Dallan Young at the University of Calgary. He performed postdoctoral work at the University of Basel Biozentrum with Prof. Michael Hall where he discovered the two Target Of Rapamycin Complexes. He started his independent group in the department of Molecular Biology at the University of Geneva in 2005 and became a full professor in 2015.