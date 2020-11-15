About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic training in chemistry biology and physics.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Foundational comprehension of chemical biology

  • Interfacial science problem solving and method design

  • Understanding of applied, translational concepts in life sciences

Intermediate Level

Basic training in chemistry biology and physics.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Welcome to Chemical Biology: Concepts and techniques

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Devil is in the Minutest Detail

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

A ruler over time and space! Fluorescent assays to measure complex parameters in real time

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Putting proteins to work for us

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes

