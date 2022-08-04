Profile

Lisa Shufro is WhatMatters.com’s Chief Storyteller. She connects community and content, leading our media and operations teams to create features that inspire and illuminate the hows of leadership. An internationally recognized conference curator, Lisa works across industries and with thousands of leaders, innovators, scientists, technologists, creatives and entrepreneurs to catalyze change from the world’s most prestigious stages. As founding Managing Editor of TEDMED, the fresh, innovative talks she produced generated tens of millions of views on TED.com and other platforms. Prior to founding her own media agency, Lisa held various roles in business leadership, launching new product platforms for esteemed marketers and innovators, including Amazon’s first product expansion beyond books; Downtown Project, Tony Hsieh’s urban revitalization initiative; the Life is Beautiful Festival, and Walker Digital, the R&D lab behind priceline.com.

OKR Certification by Measure What Matters

