N​o prior experience necessary. Valuable for leaders, managers, and contributors alike.

What you will learn

  • U​nderstand and write Objectives and Key Results (OKRs).

  • C​learly communicate strategy and top priorities to your organization.

  • E​ffectively align goals with initiatives across an entire organization.

  • I​mplement an OKR program at your organization.

Skills you will gain

  • Planning
  • goal setting
  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Communication
N​o prior experience necessary. Valuable for leaders, managers, and contributors alike.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction to OKRs

Week
2

Week 2

Using OKRs within an Organization

Week
3

Week 3

CFRs and the Work of an OKR Cycle

Week
4

Week 4

Improving Your "Goal Setting Muscle"

