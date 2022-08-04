Profile

Ryan Panchadsaram

Co-Founder, WhatMatters.com

Ryan Panchadsaram is an investor at Kleiner Perkins and has served as technical advisor to the Chair, John Doerr, since 2016. Previously, Ryan was the Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the United States and in 2014, was featured on the cover of Time Magazine as part of the crisis response team that rescued the rollout of Healthcare.gov. After the successful turnaround, Ryan helped launch the U.S. Digital Service. As a U.S. delegate to the United Nations, Ryan promoted increased connectivity and entrepreneur- ship around the world. Prior to public service, Ryan co-founded Pipette, a digital health startup that was acquired by Ginger.io, a MIT Media Lab spin-off using big data and machine learning to improve the world’s health. Ryan worked at Microsoft and Salesforce.com in product and engineering roles and has filed multiple patents for innovations in geolocation, user interfaces, and large datasets.

