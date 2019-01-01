Profile

Martin Pohl

Professeur ordinaire

Bio

Martin Pohl obtained his PhD from RWTH Aachen (Germany) in the 1970s. He has been working on experimental particle physics at the PETRA (DESY, Hamburg Germany), LEP and LHC (CERN, Geneva Switzerland) colliders before turning to astroparticle physics in space. His current projects are: AMS-02, a magnetic spectrometer measuring galactic cosmic rays in the GeV to TeV regime; the POLAR X-ray polarimeter for the Chinese space laboratory Tiangong 2; and DAMPE, a high-energy particle detector recently launched on a free flying Chinese satellite. He has been the director of the department for particle and nuclear physics (DPNC) at University of Geneva, head of the Physics Department and co-founder of the Center for Astroparticle Physics, CAP Genève.

Courses

Particle Physics: an Introduction

Physique des particules - une introduction

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder