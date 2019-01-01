Michael Gold, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor Emeritus, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh. He is an expert in designing and implementing technology to aid communications.
Professors Swigart and Gold have traveled throughout Asia and Africa learning about the cultures and health care in those areas of the world. In their classrooms and interactions they have seen international students struggle to adapt to the American English language and the specific medical terminology that those in the health care field must understand — especially under stressful conditions. They provide this course to help international students coming to the U.S. to be more comfortable, learn more efficiently, practice more safely, and start to communicate more effectively with American medical personnel.