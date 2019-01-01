Mike Smith is responsible for the workshops, and consultant of TLX specializing in behavioral objectives and Leadership. Mike is a Master trainer of the MRG leadership tools. He has over 20 years of consulting experience delivering strategic leadership development processes and programs globally. He uses his experience in diagnostics to deliver human and organisational alignment, with matching development programs. His last corporate role was as Group Human Resources Manager with Tioxide. He has a BA in social sciences, and post-grad qualifications in Education and Counselling. He has a passion for engagement, involvement and empowerment; and a desire to make a meaningful difference to those he touches.