Learn how to identify the enablers and barriers to learning transfer. Use your own experience to categorise the processes and activities involved in learning and transferring that learning into practice. There are many criteria against which the success of training and development activities can be judged. One of the most important, however, is learning transfer. Ultimately, the success of any given training and/or development program is reflected in whether or not what is learned is applied on the job. Organisations - and indeed trainees themselves - invest large amounts of time, effort, and resources in work-related training and generally expect to see this manifested in some way back in the work setting (e.g. as observable changes to how work is conducted). However, many organisations and their people view the likelihood of transfer of training more in hope than expectation. This course will show you how to approach the goal of improving learning transfer in your organisation.
Learning Review
Reflecting upon and reviewing your own experience attending a training programme, the time line technique enables you to understand all the stages in the design and delivery of a learning intervention and places you back in the seat of a learner. In reviewing the three phases of learning transfer (before, during, and after the learning intervention), you will be able to isolate the significant contributions that enable you to be fully effective and efficient in transferring your learning.
Module 1: Fundamental Concepts and Definitions
Research in learning transfer has accelerated over the last 10 years as business, healthcare, and education have been questioning whether their investment in learning and development is bearing fruit. Learning transfer is not something that happens only at the end of a learning process; the ability to transfer is vested in every stage and requires an understanding of not only what we learn but how we learn.
MODULE 2: LEARNING TRANSFER SYSTEM INVENTORY (LTSI)
Among the many factors that influence learning transfer, 16 make up the Learning Transfer System Inventory as established by Professor Ed Holton and his research team. These factors are categorised under three headings: capability, motivation, and work environment. This module describes these factors (and the corresponding categorizations) and how they affect the likelihood of success of a learning intervention.
Really informative course... 100 percent worth doing it..
a very good basis for understanding learning transfer
It will definitely help me in my career as an L&D specialist. It talks about very practical aspects of Learning transfer and how to make the training programs effective and achieve its intended goals.
Very effective program into both ways as a trainer and trainee.
