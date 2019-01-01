Professor of Psychology
After 45 years of teaching (mostly in the Department of Psychology at Rutgers University) and nearing the end of my career, I have been engaged in removing the wraps from the topic of soul and afterlife beliefs. I am a personality and social psychologist who formed a partnership with my brain scientist colleague (Leonard Hamilton), and together we have been exploring the riches of a new field of inquiry. The topic of soul and afterlife beliefs provides easy entrance into the disciplines of psychology, history, philosophy, brain evolution, child development, cognitive development, anthropology, religion, mythology, and other fields of inquiry.