Throughout history, the vast majority of people around the globe have believed they have, however defined, a “soul.” While the question of whether the soul exists cannot be answered by science, what we can study are the causes and consequences of various beliefs about the soul and its prospects of surviving the death of the body. Why are soul and afterlife beliefs so common in human history? Are there adaptive advantages to assuming souls exist? Are there brain structures that have been shaped by environmental pressures that provide the foundation of body/mind dualism that is such a prominent feature of many religions? How do these beliefs shape the worldviews of different cultures and our collective lives? What is the role of competing afterlife beliefs in religion, science, politics, and war? This course explores several facets of this relatively unexplored but profoundly important aspect of human thought and behavior.
Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences - Unit 1: Historical Foundations
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to the Course
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete
What I was Told to Believe
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 79 min)
1 hour to complete
Historical Foundations of Soul Beliefs #1
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete
Historical Foundations of Soul Beliefs #2
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Reviews
- 5 stars71.42%
- 4 stars17.85%
- 3 stars4.33%
- 2 stars2.29%
- 1 star4.08%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOUL BELIEFS: CAUSES AND CONSEQUENCES - UNIT 1: HISTORICAL FOUNDATIONS
by MSSep 21, 2017
Brilliant course, brilliant lecturers, brilliant topic, extremely well thought-out approach to such a mind-blowing topic. I highly recommend it to anyone with even the vaguest interest in the topic.
by DVJul 5, 2017
Should be considered standard for all first year college students. A great course! Many thanks!
by CWNov 1, 2015
I enjoyed the course. It gave a good historical look at the foundations of religion. I'm looking forward to Unit 2.
View all reviews
by CBNov 19, 2016
Excellent course, taught by absolutely amazing and intellectually stimulating professors.
