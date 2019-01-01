Profile

Prof. Leonard W. Hamilton

Professor of Psychology

Bio

I have been a member of the psychology faculty at Rutgers University for 45 years. My early career focused on laboratory research investigating the neurochemical, developmental and neuroanatomical correlates of inhibitory behaviors in rats. This laboratory research gradually gave way to my growing interest in undergraduate education where I developed courses that dealt more broadly with the origins of behavior. The Soul Beliefs course has provided the opportunity to pull together broad areas of behavioral science to explain and speculate about the biological underpinnings of belief systems and historical impacts of scientific discovery on worldviews.

Courses

Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences - Unit 3: How Does It All End?

Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences - Unit 1: Historical Foundations

Soul Beliefs: Causes and Consequences - Unit 2: Belief Systems

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder