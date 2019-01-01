Professor of Psychology
I have been a member of the psychology faculty at Rutgers University for 45 years. My early career focused on laboratory research investigating the neurochemical, developmental and neuroanatomical correlates of inhibitory behaviors in rats. This laboratory research gradually gave way to my growing interest in undergraduate education where I developed courses that dealt more broadly with the origins of behavior. The Soul Beliefs course has provided the opportunity to pull together broad areas of behavioral science to explain and speculate about the biological underpinnings of belief systems and historical impacts of scientific discovery on worldviews.