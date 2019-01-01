Profile

M.Sc. Orlando Trejo

Assistant Professor

Bio

Orlando Trejo is M.Sc. in Electronics Engineering and PhD candidate in Electrical Engineering. He is the Vice Chairman of the IEEE EDS/CAS/PELS Joint Chapter Venezuela, and has served as reviewer for IEEE conference and journal proceedings. He is also the founder and CEO of aprendemos.club, a web journal aimed to provide the most relevant and up-to-date information to Spanish-speaking students in the topics of digital education, MOOC suggestions, book reviews, neuroscience and life learning. As former professor from Universidad Simón Bolívar, Caracas, Venezuela, he taught courses for senior students at the Electronics and Circuits Department. Currently, he performs as instructor of online courses along UC San Diego, McMaster University and Coursera. His academic research is oriented towards power electronics and electron devices, with published works in the fields of energy conversion and solar energy, and he is also fond of research in topics of neuroscience and cognitive behavior.

Courses

Mindshift: Transforma tu mente para superar obstáculos en el aprendizaje y descubrir tu potencial oculto.

Aprendiendo a aprender: Poderosas herramientas mentales con las que podrás dominar temas difíciles (Learning How to Learn)

