Dr. Petra Bonfert-Taylor

Former Professor of Mathematics at Wesleyan University / Professor of Engineering at Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth

Bio

Petra Bonfert-Taylor received her Ph.D. in Mathematics in 1996 from Technische Universität Berlin in Germany. Initially intending to study computer science, Petra got drawn to the study of mathematics through a chance encounter with the subject via a course on complex analysis taught by Professor Christian Pommerenke who later on became her doctoral advisor. Petra has lectured and taught widely, including at Technische Universität Berlin, Universität Würzburg, the University of Michigan, Stony Brook University, Yale University, Massey University, University of Southampton, University of Pune. Petra was a Professor of Mathematics at Wesleyan University until 2015 and is currently a Professor of Engineering at Dartmouth College. Besides mathematics, Petra enjoys the outdoors, including skiing, gardening and hiking. She is an avid cook, enjoys music and loves spending time with her children and family.

Courses

Introduction to Complex Analysis

