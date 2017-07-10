About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Conformal Mapping
  • Laurent Series
  • Power Series
  • Complex Analysis
  • Complex Numbers
Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Complex Numbers

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 119 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Complex Functions and Iteration

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 123 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Analytic Functions

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 135 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Conformal Mappings

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 113 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

