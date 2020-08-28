Jorge Garza-Olguín received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana Campus Iztapalapa. As part of his academic background, Jorge Garza-Olguín was involved in two important projects for quantum chemistry: a) NWChem, from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the USA. b) CRYSTAL, from the Università degli Studi di Torino in Italy. At the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, Jorge has been involved in courses related to basic mathematics, physics and chemistry. He likes to spread his knowledge through the internet by making videos or electronic documents. Jorge Garza-Olguín is convinced that the internet is a powerful tool to teach and learn.