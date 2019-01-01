Profile

Dr Rochelle Taylor

Bio

Rochelle Taylor was a post-doctorate research associate in the School of Earth, Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences (now Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences) at the University of Manchester and a Lecturer in Geology at Edge Hill University. Rochelle completed both her undergraduate Masters (MESci) in Geology and her PhD in structural geology and petrophysics at the University of Manchester. She was awarded the London Petrophysical Society Iain Hillier Grant for her work on cores in the laboratory and the Elspeth Matthews Grant for field geological mapping. Rochelle's research has included linking petrophysical and petrographic analysis of carbonate rocks, measuring fracture properties in two- and three-dimensions, and assessing the effect of fracture orientation and intensity on elastic properties of rocks. She uses photogrammetry techniques to create 3D meshes and applies stereological corrections to the fracture matrix. Rochelle is currently investigating the rock mechanical, geochemical and petrophysical properties of shales through laboratory analyses.

Courses

Our Earth: Its Climate, History, and Processes

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder