Sandro is a Data Scientist, mathematician, teacher, and developer. He strongly believes that anyone - not only professionals - can create data applications using R's open interfaces. Having completed his studies in Germany, Oxford, Sydney, Pretoria, and online, he has gained professional experience in the finance and healthcare sector, providing companies with data-driven insights to solve significant problems. As an active contributor to the open-source community, he created vistime, an R package for generating timeline plots.