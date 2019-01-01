Profile

Sandro Raabe

Data Scientist

Bio

Sandro is a Data Scientist, mathematician, teacher, and developer. He strongly believes that anyone - not only professionals - can create data applications using R's open interfaces. Having completed his studies in Germany, Oxford, Sydney, Pretoria, and online, he has gained professional experience in the finance and healthcare sector, providing companies with data-driven insights to solve significant problems. As an active contributor to the open-source community, he created vistime, an R package for generating timeline plots.

Courses

Erste Schritte mit R Markdown

Datenanalyse mit R und dplyr

