Stephanie Kramer, Research Assistant in The Museum of Modern Art's Department of Architecture and Design, worked on the exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern? She has also contributed to exhibitions at the Museum at FIT and at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. She teaches fashion history and theory at the Fashion Institute of Technology and the Pratt Institute, and has a research focus in youth subcultures, fashion, and identity. Having previously worked within the fashion industry as the Director of Fabric R&D at Nicole Miller, she received an MA in Visual Culture: Costume Studies from New York University, and combines her previous experience as a practitioner with her current research and academic endeavors.