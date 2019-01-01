Profile

Professor Trudi Jacobson

Distinguished Librarian; Head, Information Literacy Department

Bio

Professor Jacobson is one of the originators, with Dr. Thomas Mackey, of metaliteracy. She has been deeply involved with the field of information literacy throughout her professional career, and has published widely in the field, including co-authoring books on metaliteracy and motivating students, and co-editing several volumes on information literacy collaborations between faculty members and librarians. She uses team-based learning for her in-person courses. Outside of academia, she is a fiber arts fanatic, involved with weaving, knitting, spinning, and more.

Courses

Empowering Yourself in a Post-Truth World

Metaliteracy: Empowering Yourself in a Connected World

