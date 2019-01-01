Professor Jacobson is one of the originators, with Dr. Thomas Mackey, of metaliteracy. She has been deeply involved with the field of information literacy throughout her professional career, and has
published widely
in the field, including co-authoring books on metaliteracy and motivating students, and co-editing several volumes on information literacy collaborations between faculty members and librarians. She uses
team-based learning
for her in-person courses. Outside of academia, she is a fiber arts fanatic, involved with weaving, knitting, spinning, and more.