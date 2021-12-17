About this Course

2,752 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to address post-truth problems through metaliteracy

  • Evaluate your biases and those of others when interacting with information

  • Show that you are able to consume, produce, and share information in ways that you can be proud of

Skills you will gain

  • Media Literacy
  • digital citizenship
  • self-directed learning
  • information literacy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Empowering Yourself for the Post-Truth World

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Who Are the Experts?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Can We Build Trust Online?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

False Representations in Constructed Media

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EMPOWERING YOURSELF IN A POST-TRUTH WORLD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder