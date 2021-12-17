The post-truth world is a divided and partisan environment in which factual information has been displaced by subjective and biased viewpoints. Facts and expertise no longer matter when isolated communities deny truth and scientific reasoning in favor of whatever information suits their needs or aligns with their beliefs. Social media and emerging technologies have the power to connect global participants in a meaningful way; yet, they have also led to disconnected communities that fail to communicate past their own self-imposed boundaries. In this course, you will gain insights to recognize your own biases and identify preconceptions in today’s dynamic social information environment. Through metaliteracy, you will practice self-reflective, metacognitive processes and reexamine fixed mindsets. Together, we will consider the importance of facts and expertise in reinventing a truthful world based on inclusive communities of trust. This course will empower you to be a reflective consumer and a creative, responsible producer of information, and to raise and share your voice in this post-truth milieu.
Empowering Yourself in a Post-Truth WorldThe State University of New York
About this Course
What you will learn
Learn how to address post-truth problems through metaliteracy
Evaluate your biases and those of others when interacting with information
Show that you are able to consume, produce, and share information in ways that you can be proud of
Skills you will gain
- Media Literacy
- digital citizenship
- self-directed learning
- information literacy
Offered by
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Empowering Yourself for the Post-Truth World
What is the post-truth world? In a post-truth world, subjective biases and uninformed opinions have challenged or replaced objective facts and scientific reasoning. Technologies originally designed to connect global participants have created a profound disconnect among users based on partisan ideologies and beliefs. Metaliteracy empowers learners to traverse this partisan landscape; it it supports metacognitive thinking to reflect on individual biases, as well as the preconceptions or prejudices that are embedded in content and participant viewpoints. As a metaliterate learner, you will learn how to take charge of your learning by identifying your own strengths and areas for growth.
Who Are the Experts?
This module will delve into the realms of expertise and authority in connection with both people and information sources. How are expertise and authority connected? How does one determine authority? What impact do one’s beliefs have on perceptions of authority? The module will also consider the impact that the participatory Web has had on our ability to find, process, and respect the voices of experts. There are many advantages to having the world at our fingertips--but how can we be more aware of our biases and those of others so that we can develop metaliterate ways of being responsible information consumers and creators within our own communities?
Can We Build Trust Online?
In this module, we will explore how metaliteracy prepares individuals to understand the risks and opportunities involved with online environments. In addition, we will describe the active roles that metaliterate learners play in participatory environments to help build communities of trust. Generally, we create communities by working collaboratively toward a common goal and producing information that is authentic and reliable. As part of this module, we will work together to expand the definition of trust in online communities. This will include the exploration of challenges in the post-truth world when online environments can be divisive, untrustworthy and unsecure.
False Representations in Constructed Media
This module will explore misrepresentation in constructed media to prepare individuals to be effective consumers and producers of information in a wide range of formats and settings. Information takes many forms, including text, image, and sound combined through multimedia and circulates instantaneously through a social network. The synergy of word and image is an especially dynamic combination that is powerful artistically and as a form of communication, but has also been used to misrepresent the facts. In a post-truth world, there has been an intentional misuse of images to communicate inaccurate or false narratives. The emergence of “fake news,” for example, intentionally juxtaposed words and images to convey misleading or downright false information.
Reviews
- 5 stars61.53%
- 4 stars30.76%
- 1 star7.69%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EMPOWERING YOURSELF IN A POST-TRUTH WORLD
Eventhough I was aware of the post-truth world, this course got me indepth knowledge of the subject and ways to challenge this phenomenon. It was worth doing this course
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.