Daniel Sabanes Bove studied statistics and obtained his PhD in 2013 for his research work on Bayesian model selection. He started his career in Roche as a biostatistician and then worked at Google as a data scientist before rejoining Roche, where he is currently leading the Statistical Engineering team within Data Science Acceleration that works on productionizing R packages, Shiny modules and how-to templates for data scientists. Daniel is (co-)author of multiple R packages published on CRAN and Bioconductor, as well as the book Likelihood and Bayesian Inference: With Applications in Biology and Medicine, and is currently chairing the ASA BIOP working group on Software Engineering (SWE WG).