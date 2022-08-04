About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic experience of data science tools, either R or Python, and have experience in using version control tools, ideally Git.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Github
  • Agile Software Development
  • R Programming
Intermediate Level

Basic experience of data science tools, either R or Python, and have experience in using version control tools, ideally Git.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Genentech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Making Data Science work for clinical reporting

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

The burden of being faultless and transparent

2 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Bringing DevOps practices and agile mindset to clinical reporting

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Version control and git flows for reproducible clinical reporting

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Making code reusable and robust in clinical reporting — a call for InnerSourcing

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Assessing and managing risk

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
5 minutes to complete

Conclusion

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

