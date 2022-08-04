This course is aimed to demonstate how principles and methods from data science can be applied in clinical reporting.
Making Data Science Work for Clinical ReportingGenentech
About this Course
Intermediate Level
Basic experience of data science tools, either R or Python, and have experience in using version control tools, ideally Git.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Skills you will gain
- Github
- Agile Software Development
- R Programming
Instructors
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Making Data Science work for clinical reporting
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
The burden of being faultless and transparent
2 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Bringing DevOps practices and agile mindset to clinical reporting
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Version control and git flows for reproducible clinical reporting
2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Making code reusable and robust in clinical reporting — a call for InnerSourcing
3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Assessing and managing risk
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
5 minutes to complete
Conclusion
5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
