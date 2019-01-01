Kevin Jackson is an associate professor of accountancy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Texas-Austin. He is a PricewaterhouseCoopers faculty fellow and is a member of the American Accounting Association. He is also a CPA in the state of Texas. He has published in The Accounting Review and Contemporary Accounting Research, and his research has been cited in practitioner journals such as Investor Relations Magazine. His professional experience includes work as manager-assurance and advisory business services for Ernst & Young, San Antonio; accounting supervisor/senior corporate auditor for Baker Hughes Inc., Huston; and senior accountant, KPMG Peat Marwick, Houston.