Dr. Liliana Florea is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine, where she develops computational methods for analyzing large scale sequencing data to help characterize molecular mechanisms of diseases. Her research interests include comparing and analyzing genomes, characterizing genes and alternative splicing variations, and predicting non-coding RNA elements in human-virus interactions.
Before joining the Johns Hopkins faculty in 2011, Dr. Florea served on the faculty at the George Washington University. Previously, she was a member of the team of scientists at Celera Genomics that produced the first sequence of the human genome. Her work has been recognized with a Sloan Research Fellowship in Computational and Evolutionary Molecular Biology, and she received several early career awards while at the George Washington University. Dr. Florea holds a PhD degree from the Pennsylvania State University.