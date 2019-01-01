Profile

Liliana Florea, PhD

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Liliana Florea is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine, where she develops computational methods for analyzing large scale sequencing data to help characterize molecular mechanisms of diseases. Her research interests include comparing and analyzing genomes, characterizing genes and alternative splicing variations, and predicting non-coding RNA elements in human-virus interactions. Before joining the Johns Hopkins faculty in 2011, Dr. Florea served on the faculty at the George Washington University. Previously, she was a member of the team of scientists at Celera Genomics that produced the first sequence of the human genome. Her work has been recognized with a Sloan Research Fellowship in Computational and Evolutionary Molecular Biology, and she received several early career awards while at the George Washington University. Dr. Florea holds a PhD degree from the Pennsylvania State University.

    Courses

    Command Line Tools for Genomic Data Science

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder