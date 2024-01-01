Profile

Rahul Patel

Adjunct Industry Associate Professor, Information Technology and Management

    Bio

    Dr. Patel is a seasoned Cyber / Information Security professional with over 23 years of experience defending the Availability, Confidentiality, and Integrity of information assets. He is presently leading information security and risk management as an Information Security Officer. Dr. Patel’s responsibilities include executive risk management function responsible for identifying and evaluating risks and driving the implementation of solutions to mitigate security exposure through continuous research of the latest security vulnerabilities, threats, capabilities, and mitigation techniques.

    Courses - English

    Cloud: Platform as a Service - Bachelor's

    Cloud: Platform as a Service - Master's

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses