Dr. Patel is a seasoned Cyber / Information Security professional with over 23 years of experience defending the Availability, Confidentiality, and Integrity of information assets. He is presently leading information security and risk management as an Information Security Officer. Dr. Patel’s responsibilities include executive risk management function responsible for identifying and evaluating risks and driving the implementation of solutions to mitigate security exposure through continuous research of the latest security vulnerabilities, threats, capabilities, and mitigation techniques.