Professor Astrup is one of the global leaders in nutrition and obesity research, and has been the leading force in several major multi-centre and pan-European studies on optimal diets for weight control and body weight regulation. The is also the Director of the Nordea Foundation OPUS Research Centre 2009-13 responsible for developing and testing the New Nordic Diet. He is Knight of the First Order of Dannebrog 2012. Citation H-index: 62. Currently Associate Editor of American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Professor Astrup's main areas of interest are physiology and pathophysiology of energy and substrate metabolism, especially the etiology and treatment of obesity.