Profile

Karim Pichara Baksai

Associate Professor

    Bio

    I'm currently an Associate Professor at the Computer Science Department from Universidad Católica de Chile and Research Assistant at the Institute of Applied Computational Science (IACS) from Harvard University. I'm also a researcher in the Millenium institute of Astrophysics (MAS). I received a Ph. D. degree in Computer Science from Universidad Católica in Chile, 2010. During 2011-2012, I did a Postdoc in Machine Learning for Astronomy, at Harvard University. My main research areas are Data Science and Machine Learning for Astronomy, focusing in the development of several new tools for automatic classification of variable stars, detection of quasars, discovery of known objects, dealing with missing data, and meta classification, among others.

    Courses

    Introducción a la Minería de Datos

