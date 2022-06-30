Ajay Shah attended the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. He has worked in the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research (IGIDR), the Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs, and the National Institute for Public Finance and Policy (NIPF) (NIPFP). He is now affiliated with the xKDR Forum and Jindal Global University. His study spans economics, law, and public administration. His second book, "In service of the republic: The art and science of economic policy," co-authored with Vijay Kelkar, was included in Bloomberg's worldwide "2020 Best Business and Leadership Books" list. You may see some of his work on his home page http://www.mayin.org/ajayshah.