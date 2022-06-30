About this Course

Beginner Level

Policy students

Aspiring policymakers

Government officials

Corporate executives who need to understand the policy sphere

The public at large

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the role of the government in defining and implementing policy

  • Recognise the various objective aspects of policymaking, and appreciate the various softer / people aspects involved

  • Analyse the steps involved in the process of policymaking, and discuss various nuances and challenges in defining and implementing it

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Public Policy
  • Policymaking
  • governance
Beginner Level

Indian Institute for Human Settlements

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to The Art and Science of Economic Policy

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Foundations of Policymaking

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Science of Economic Policymaking

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Art of Economic Policymaking

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

