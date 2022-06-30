Economic policy affects every citizen. And economic policymaking is best done as a collaborative process with a wide range of stakeholders. This course brings an understanding of the relevance and impacts of economic policymaking in everyday life, and the ways for citizens to be involved in shaping economic policy, in an accessible and interesting manner. Taught by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vijay Kelkar and Dr. Ajay Shah, along with Aromar Revi, Director, IIHS, the course synthesises more than one hundred years of their combined experience as professional economists and public intellectuals.
The Art and Science of Economic PolicyIndian Institute for Human Settlements
Policy students
Aspiring policymakers
Government officials
Corporate executives who need to understand the policy sphere
The public at large
Identify the role of the government in defining and implementing policy
Recognise the various objective aspects of policymaking, and appreciate the various softer / people aspects involved
Analyse the steps involved in the process of policymaking, and discuss various nuances and challenges in defining and implementing it
- Economics
- Public Policy
- Policymaking
- governance
Indian Institute for Human Settlements
The Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) is a national education institution committed to the equitable, sustainable and efficient transformation of Indian settlements.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to The Art and Science of Economic Policy
Welcome to The Art and Science of Economic Policy (TASEP). The goal of this course is to help you understand the why, when, what, and how of economic policymaking. In this module, you will get an overview of what to expect from this course. You will also meet your instructors and have the opportunity to meet your fellow learners. We hope this module helps you familiarise yourself with the course and its contents so you are prepared to learn most effectively from the following set of modules.
The Foundations of Policymaking
This module introduces you to the foundational concepts surrounding governance. Together, we will reflect on questions such as why we need a government, and what its duties and responsibilities are. We will also look at examples from the past where governments have faltered, its reasons, and the possible solutions. Happy learning!
The Science of Economic Policymaking
In this module, you will learn about objective concepts and principles relating to policymaking that can help us with decision making – behavioural economics, pricing, competition, and root cause analysis. These concepts are supported with strong relevant examples to aid your understanding.
The Art of Economic Policymaking
In this module, you will switch gears and look at policymaking from the people or society perspective. The ideas and concepts discussed in this module are more subjective, such as understanding context, finding value in patience, appreciating nuances of complexity and conflict, and knowing the power of transparency.
