MA in Culture and Communication and Librarian, Thomas Skov Jensen works as an information consultant at the Technical University of Denmark. Thomas has been instructing and assisting researchers and students in information seeking since 2006. He is primarily concerned with developing and enhancing information literacy within Higher Education by implementing information literacy into the curriculum. Over the past few years Thomas Skov Jensen has been working intensely with concepts like blended learning and flipped classroom as means to improve and renew library instruction and information literacy.