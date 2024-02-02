This course is for learners who possess a foundational understanding of Kubernetes and have some prior experience working with container orchestration. They should have a keen interest in advancing their knowledge and expertise in Kubernetes deployment strategies and networking concepts.
Advanced Kubernetes Deployment Strategies and Networking
This course is part of Advanced Kubernetes Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Analyze the benefits and drawbacks of different deployment strategies
Troubleshoot common issues related to deployments and networking.
February 2024
8 quizzes, 5 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1 of the Advanced Kubernetes Deployment Strategies and Networking course! In this module, we'll explore the core concepts and advanced strategies that make Kubernetes such a powerful container orchestration platform. By the end of this module, you'll have a solid understanding of Kubernetes deployment strategies, be able to compare and contrast various deployment techniques, design deployment strategies tailored to specific application requirements, and analyze the pros and cons of different approaches. This module is your gateway to becoming a Kubernetes expert, ready to tackle real-world deployment and networking challenges. Let's get started!
9 videos6 readings1 quiz3 assignments1 discussion prompt3 plugins
In this module, we will cover Kubernetes networking and security concepts, building upon the foundation laid in Module 1. Whether it's ensuring secure communication, optimizing traffic routing, or evaluating policy effectiveness, you'll be ready to tackle complex networking and security challenges head-on.
8 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Welcome to Module 3 of Advanced Kubernetes Deployment Strategies and Networking. By the end of this module, you'll be equipped with the skills to not only deploy and network applications but to do so with advanced strategies, meticulous planning, and the ability to troubleshoot and optimize for peak performance and resilience.
8 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
