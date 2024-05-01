El mundo en el que vivimos está en constante evolución y transformación. Las empresas, inmersas en este entorno fluctuante, deben responder con agilidad y flexibilidad para satisfacer las demandas cambiantes del mercado. Es por eso que el presente curso pretende analizar la cultura organizacional como un componente crítico para la transformación efectiva de las empresas. En él se estudiará cómo una cultura empresarial bien arraigada puede facilitar la adaptación y agilidad organizacional, elementos esenciales para el éxito en un entorno competitivo y variable.
Agilidad y adaptabilidad para equipos de trabajo
Taught in Spanish
Fomentar un proceso de transformación cultural que potencie las habilidades adaptativas de la organización frente a los entornos cambiantes.
May 2024
There is 1 module in this course
Si te detienes un momento a mirar a tu alrededor, ¿qué ves? Podríamos resumirlo en una sola palabra: movimiento. El mundo y todo lo que hay en él está en constante movimiento, avance y transformación, y las personas son parte de ello. Por eso, las empresas requieren evolucionar al ritmo de las necesidades del mercado y los entornos cambiantes que les exigen cada vez más actuar de manera ágil, flexible y efectiva. En este Bit, comprenderás que la cultura es el elemento clave para una transformación organizacional en las empresas que buscan ser adaptativas y ágiles; podrás medir el nivel de apropiación de la cultura que tienen tus colaboradores; y conocerás algunos elementos importantes en la compensación para lograr una cultura ágil y colaborativa.
4 videos9 readings1 assignment
