RK
Jul 30, 2020
The capstone of the project was really good it helped me to understand the deep learning concepts clearly for providing the solution.
RB
May 22, 2020
A very nice project based course to get hands on experience with deep learning\n\nand transfer learning.
By Hernán C•
Apr 2, 2020
Its takes to long to train the models (6 hours each case). I was lucky because some students give me de advice to use google Free GPU to complete the each train in 2 minutes. Without the students tips It is impossible.
I suggest to add to this course information about to use either cuda with own local jupyter lab or either recommend some serice like googel colab to get better performance.
By Jeremiah J•
Feb 24, 2020
I guess the course was OK, but the complete limitations of the "provided" compiling environment is inexcusable. I tried five different emulators, eventually using Google's Colab tool in order to get any type of results within six hours. I don't know what you can do, but something needs to be done.
Also, I would recommend NOT having two different tracks (Keras & Pytorch). Because of the aforementioned coding issues, most of the real instruction occurs in the discussion forum. It is INCREDIBLY confusing when there are essentially two different assignments posting questions in the same space. Also, can you do something about all my "classmates" asking for people to review their work in the forum? In my opinion, that is NOT the purpose of the discussion forum. As the admins, can you please just delete those requests to make it easier to find the REAL discussions. You are smart computer scientists, can't you create an AI to filter all those posts into the bit-bucket?
By Eric•
Jan 29, 2020
Course opened late. One instructor did not prepare his materials and the exercises were not even accessible. I will not be purchasing from Coursera in the future because of this specialization course. Truly a huge waste of money.
By Bhaskar N S•
Apr 4, 2020
Most of this course is lab-work. However, the lab environment was inadequate. It kept crashing, disconnecting, or went to slow. While I understand that the Lab is a 3rd party tool, my payment was made to Coursera, hence they need to help ... at least by extending access for the lost time.
By Lam C V D•
Feb 20, 2020
But need to study extra as these topics are not taught like Transfer Learning
By Denis U•
May 11, 2020
Is this really a professional certification ? Right now I don't think so. These tasks are for very very beginners. Not for professionals..
By Ravi P B•
May 22, 2020
By Sarath C G K•
May 7, 2020
The Course is good, The labs were crashing which were causing lot of issues in completing the course
By Yash R•
May 28, 2020
This is an excellent course if someone wants to learn transfer learning. However, having said that, there should be another task for which students should build their own model and compare its accuracy with the predefined one. With this, students would get insights as to how to build a deep learning model from scratch.
By Theodore G•
Jan 28, 2021
Great course content! One thing that can be improved is the Skills Network portal. It's incredibly difficult to train any of the pre-trained models there.
By Vhui77@gmail.com•
Mar 5, 2021
Not enough instructions as I wasted many hours without going to Google Colab. Please change it to AI review of project rather than peer review as most times there is insufficient submissions.
By Chaney O•
Jun 8, 2020
This course was incredibly frustrating. There were errors in the quiz questions out of one's control, which won't let one proceed without the correct answer to mis-written questions. It takes many days for instructor/and course assistants to respond to course forums. The IBM cognitive labs are too slow/not usable/crashes consistently and IBM Watson has severe credit limitations. Ultimately, searching the course forum threads from other students posts and running Google Colab on GPU were the only way I made it through. I definitely expected more from Coursera - more instructor interaction, working software and more TA visibility/guidance.
By Nopthakorn K•
Feb 9, 2020
Capstone project had delayed for a month, and after that the course resource also not ready.
By Lee F•
Oct 5, 2020
Course lecture are well done, but labs don't work properly. IBM should be able to do better. I am very familiar with Python and Jupyter notebooks. I have taken many courses with similar labs and have had almost no issues. I am disappointed, and will move on to AWS and Azure. When you move to the cloud, your stuff needs to work or people move on to the next service with a couple of clicks of a mouse. :-(
By A A A•
Jul 8, 2020
I got a chance to put what I learnt into practice and the idea of choosing between Keras Track or PyTorch Track was very beautiful. I can suggest another track for TensorFlow, making it a choice between choosing from 3 tracks instead. That would feel more complete.
By Mel A•
Jul 19, 2020
Although my laptop's GPU wasn't up to par, I managed to run the labs and finished the project with a lot of patience . Recommended course for AI enthusiast, data analyst and role as an engineer in data science.
By Ratheeshwaraa K•
Jul 31, 2020
By Harry•
Feb 15, 2021
Learn a lot of interesting subject about calculate result with big data and deep learning. Thanks a lot
By Jacques J v R•
Jan 6, 2021
This course was easy to follow and understand. It gives you all the tools to complete it with ease
By Alessandro F•
Apr 5, 2021
A nice project to better understand the concepts learnt in the other courses of the program.
By Richard B•
Jun 4, 2020
Putting in practice what I learned and experienced positive results was very satisfactory.
By Suhas S•
Nov 17, 2020
AI Capstone project was really Interesting. I learned a lot during project. Thanks Team
By Siladittya M•
Jul 24, 2020
Very Good course. Learnt a lot from this course. Also got good hands-on experience.
By _Amir _•
Dec 9, 2020
I'm very happy with that
i am proud of my self when i study in here
thanks a lot
By george s•
Oct 1, 2021
Perfect project to apply everything learnt, just right difficulty.