AI-driven writing isn't just about words; it's about understanding emotions. Advanced algorithms can analyze sentiments and tailor messages to evoke specific feelings, creating a powerful connection with your audience that goes beyond the text on the screen.
AI-Enhanced Content Creation:Elevate Copywriting with Humata
Taught in English
Use prompts in Humata AI to get the information needed to generate an ad copy from the source files.
Create engaging ads and blog posts tailored to your audience with the help of Humata AI prompts.
Create a compelling advertisement for various online platforms using prompt engineering in Humata AI.
March 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
This one-hour course is for those interested in automating the process of creating effective advertisement campaigns, website content, email marketing, and more with generative AI. More specifically, you'll learn to use Humata AI to identify a target audience and to create a compelling facebook advertisement and blog post. This hands-on experience includes setting up a Humata AI account, interacting with the platform, and generating a Facebook ad and a blog post. To make the most of this course, it is beneficial, but not mandatory, to have a background in sales and marketing.
10 videos1 reading1 assignment
