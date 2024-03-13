Coursera Instructor Network
AI-Enhanced Content Creation:Elevate Copywriting with Humata
Coursera Instructor Network

AI-Enhanced Content Creation:Elevate Copywriting with Humata

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use prompts in Humata AI to get the information needed to generate an ad copy from the source files.

  • Create engaging ads and blog posts tailored to your audience with the help of Humata AI prompts.

  • Create a compelling advertisement for various online platforms using prompt engineering in Humata AI.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This one-hour course is for those interested in automating the process of creating effective advertisement campaigns, website content, email marketing, and more with generative AI. More specifically, you'll learn to use Humata AI to identify a target audience and to create a compelling facebook advertisement and blog post. This hands-on experience includes setting up a Humata AI account, interacting with the platform, and generating a Facebook ad and a blog post. To make the most of this course, it is beneficial, but not mandatory, to have a background in sales and marketing.

What's included

10 videos1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Vinita Silaparasetty
Coursera Instructor Network
7 Courses610 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions