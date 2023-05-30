Students will learn about the structure and design of relational databases including primary and foreign key fields, one-to-many and one-to-one relationships. Students will learn about the Structured Query Language (SQL) and use SQL to examine the database structure. They will also learn to create and manage databases, tables, and records. The focus of the course is on data analysis. Students will start with basic SQL queries then learn to add conditional statements, and logical, comparison and arithmetic operators. Students will learn to query for a range of values, and to use pattern matching and regular expressions. Then they will progress to using multiple conditions, and complex criteria, adding functions to create calculated fields, retrieve unique records and aggregate data. Then students will learn to query multiple tables using joins, creating complex queries using subqueries, nested subqueries, and subqueries in the WHERE and FROM clauses. Students will use SQL to control the output of data including parsing text and numbers, grouping results and using ROLLUP. Students will perform labs that give practical experience and then they will complete a capstone project to demonstrate mastery of course objectives.
Managing Relational Databases
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
(11 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Students will learn to create and manage relational databases, and to use SQL for data analysis and reporting.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
20 quizzes
Course
(11 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about the concepts behind databases and relational database. You will explore the structure of a relational database and SQL, the language used to manage relational databases. Then you will master the skills to create queries using the SELECT statement including conditional queries, logical operations, comparison and arithmetic operators. Finally you will explore more complex criteria that can be used to search for ranges and with pattern matching.
What's included
12 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module you will learn how to create queries with multiple criteria using the key words AND and OR. You will also learn to create queries using more complex criteria involving comparison and arithmetic operators, searching for ranges of values, handling NULL values, and finally incorporating pattern matching and regular expressions.
What's included
9 videos2 readings3 quizzes
In this module, you will learn about functions and date and time data types. You will learn to use date and aggregate functions to extract and analyze data. You will also learn to format dates, strings and numbers so they can be used for reporting and analysis.
What's included
7 videos7 readings4 quizzes
In this module, you will learn how to combine multiple queries together using UNION, INTERSECT and EXCEPT. Then you will learn how to combine data from multiple tables using joins. You will learn the four types of joins and then explore using them with multiple tables and for self-joins. Finally, you will organize data using ORDER BY, GROUP BY, and ROLLUP.
What's included
10 videos3 readings4 quizzes
In this module, you will learn how to use subqueries, which are queries contained inside of other queries. You will learn how and when to use subqueries in the WHERE and FROM clauses. You will also learn about correlated subqueries and subqueries used to test for the existence of records. Finally you will learn how to create nested subqueries for situations where just one subquery won't get the data you need.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 quizzes
In this module, you will learn how to create databases, tables and fields. You will learn to insert new records, update existing records, and delete records that are no longer needed.
What's included
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes
In this module you will demonstrate mastery of the course objectives.
What's included
2 videos1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.