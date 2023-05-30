Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Managing Relational Databases
Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Managing Relational Databases

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn to create and manage relational databases, and to use SQL for data analysis and reporting.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

20 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is available as part of
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be asked to select a specific program.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the concepts behind databases and relational database. You will explore the structure of a relational database and SQL, the language used to manage relational databases. Then you will master the skills to create queries using the SELECT statement including conditional queries, logical operations, comparison and arithmetic operators. Finally you will explore more complex criteria that can be used to search for ranges and with pattern matching.

What's included

12 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module you will learn how to create queries with multiple criteria using the key words AND and OR. You will also learn to create queries using more complex criteria involving comparison and arithmetic operators, searching for ranges of values, handling NULL values, and finally incorporating pattern matching and regular expressions.

What's included

9 videos2 readings3 quizzes

In this module, you will learn about functions and date and time data types. You will learn to use date and aggregate functions to extract and analyze data. You will also learn to format dates, strings and numbers so they can be used for reporting and analysis.

What's included

7 videos7 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will learn how to combine multiple queries together using UNION, INTERSECT and EXCEPT. Then you will learn how to combine data from multiple tables using joins. You will learn the four types of joins and then explore using them with multiple tables and for self-joins. Finally, you will organize data using ORDER BY, GROUP BY, and ROLLUP.

What's included

10 videos3 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will learn how to use subqueries, which are queries contained inside of other queries. You will learn how and when to use subqueries in the WHERE and FROM clauses. You will also learn about correlated subqueries and subqueries used to test for the existence of records. Finally you will learn how to create nested subqueries for situations where just one subquery won't get the data you need.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In this module, you will learn how to create databases, tables and fields. You will learn to insert new records, update existing records, and delete records that are no longer needed.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes

In this module you will demonstrate mastery of the course objectives.

What's included

2 videos1 peer review

Instructor

Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses12,366 learners

Offered by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions